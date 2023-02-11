1,202,388 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,202,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 4.53.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.