1,438 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

LNG opened at $151.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

