1,702 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Shares of WCN opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average of $136.47. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

