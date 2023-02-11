17,325 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 656,355 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,724,000 after purchasing an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 73.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 934,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 109.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,076 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,042 over the last 90 days. 56.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 6.5 %

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

