19,851 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LBRT opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services.

