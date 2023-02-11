24,268 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Udemy by 575.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.
Shares of Udemy stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. Udemy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.26.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
