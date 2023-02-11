25,600 Shares in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Separately, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dakota Gold news, Director Alice D. Schroeder bought 41,995 shares of Dakota Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $126,824.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,830.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DC opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

