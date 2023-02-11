2,659 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 167.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 58,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,343 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 166,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 376.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,712 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.