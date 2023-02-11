2,971 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $71,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

About Activision Blizzard

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.