4,552 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $76.79 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.