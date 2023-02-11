851 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 407.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.56%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

