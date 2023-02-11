8,572 Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $932.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

HCCI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

