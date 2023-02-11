Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 533,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 80,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

