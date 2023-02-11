Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $14.70 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.