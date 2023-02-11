Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,500 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of K opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $34,986,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

