Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,412 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter worth $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $144,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $200,000.
Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $15.07.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
