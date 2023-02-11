Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $245.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.29. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

