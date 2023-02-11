Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Syneos Health Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SYNH opened at $36.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.
