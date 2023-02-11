Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Andersons worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Andersons by 4.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Andersons by 79.1% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 252,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,375 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 7.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 796,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.79. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

