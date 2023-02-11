Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 121.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bancroft Fund stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Bancroft Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%.

(Get Rating)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.