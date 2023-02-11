Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.