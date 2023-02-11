Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Mariner LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 107,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.23. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.42%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

