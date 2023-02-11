Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.