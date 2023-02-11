Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSE:ECAT opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is a positive change from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

