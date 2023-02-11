Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,014,000 after buying an additional 684,530 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,898,000 after buying an additional 454,939 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of H stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Get Rating

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

