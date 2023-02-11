Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

