Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 498.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,003 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

