Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,871. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $195.06 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $148.03 and a 12 month high of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

