Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lennar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300,008 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $101.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $109.28.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

