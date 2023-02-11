Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 128.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,180,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,345,000 after acquiring an additional 137,352 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 12.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 111,082 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $43.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

