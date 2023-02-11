Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.