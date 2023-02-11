Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $40,000. Motco raised its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.07.

Baxter International stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.58%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

