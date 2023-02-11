Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 406.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.