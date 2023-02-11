Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Synopsys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Synopsys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 48.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 119.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $359.11 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

