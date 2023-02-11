Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $354.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.50 and a 200-day moving average of $357.32. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

