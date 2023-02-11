Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,293 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

