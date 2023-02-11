Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 65,899 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,899 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 657,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 351,579 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 469,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 183,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 134.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 148,195 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NBXG opened at 10.03 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.70 and a 52-week high of 15.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.96.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

