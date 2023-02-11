Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $77.21 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

