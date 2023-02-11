Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,409 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 122.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

