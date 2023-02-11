Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

NYSE:LH opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $286.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.