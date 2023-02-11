Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 228 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 46.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Alliant Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.