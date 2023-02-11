Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 454 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $222.84 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average is $212.73. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

