Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,080 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period.

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

