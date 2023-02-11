Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 289.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 10,900 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $277,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,675 shares of company stock worth $297,634 over the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

HOMB stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.