AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 118.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AGCO by 10.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO Announces Dividend

Shares of AGCO opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average is $120.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In related news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

