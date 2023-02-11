AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.09%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

