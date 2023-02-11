AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,326 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of AGNC Investment worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -56.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Argus lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.05.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

