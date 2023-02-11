Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 2,926 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 565.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

