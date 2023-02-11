Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 227.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,930,000 after buying an additional 6,186,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 232.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,071,000 after buying an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 976.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,775,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 5,238,459 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 2,773.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,681,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after buying an additional 4,518,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

KE Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -1.14.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

