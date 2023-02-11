Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 17,962 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CAE by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,939 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CAE by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,224,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,158,000 after purchasing an additional 211,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CAE by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.68.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.72 million. Analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

